The South African State Theatre to Stream MARIANKA- THE MUSICAL Online

The show is available from 12 August to 06 September 2020.

The South African State Theatre (SAST) is now streaming Marikana-The Musical from 12 August to 06 September 2020. The theatre has yet again succumbed to the insatiable public demand for this theatrical powerhouse.

Marikana - The Musical is a much loved South African musical adapted by the renowned playwright and director, Aubrey Sekhabi from the book "We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today"- The Marikana Story penned by eminent South African writers , Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki.

Tune in below!

On 16 August 2012, the police opened fire on a crowd of striking mineworkers at Marikana, Northwest. The fateful incident left 34 mineworkers dead. The protesting mineworkers were demanding a wage increase at the Lonmin platinum mine. The event was described as the biggest incident of police brutality since the advent of democracy and it revived memories of the brutality suffered under Apartheid security police.

A forty-strong award-winning cast led by the formidable Meshack "Mimi" Mavuso, Aubrey Poo, Emma Mmekwa, Siyasanga Papu and Mpho "Mckenzie" Matome unleash a blow by blow account of the events that led to the loss of 44 lives at the hands of the police and the miners. Marikana - The Musical goes back to the villages and townships where they came from and give faces and names to the fallen brothers, sons, fathers, and uncles.

Marikana- The Musical was last seen on stage in 2017 at the State Theatre. After its showstopping premiere in 2014, this explosive musical gained the respect of audiences and critics alike and won six Naledi Awards out of 18 unprecedented nominations in 2015. Coupled with rave reviews, the overwhelming public demand influenced the second season of the show in the same year.

The six Naledi Theatre Awards are, Best production of a musical (The South African State Theatre) Best Director (Aubrey Sekhabi), Best Performance in a Musical: Female (Emma Mmekwa), Best Set Design (Wilhelm Disbergen), Best Musical Score (Mckenzie Matone, Zakele Mabena and Aubrey Sekhabi), Best original Choreography (Thabo Rapoo).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You