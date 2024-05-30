Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rockettz new generation present A Harmonious Blend Of Past & Present at The Drama Factory.

About THE ROCKETTZ NEW GENERATION PRESENT “A HARMONIOUS BLEND OF PAST & PRESENT”

Backed by a formidable band of talented musicians, Manuel Losper, lead vocalist of The Rockettz New Generation band, takes centre stage, to transport the audience on a nostalgic musical journey infused with a harmonious blend of old and new featuring popular medleys, timeless old school and R & B hits, Pop, Rock, Ballads, Reggae and South African classics, as well as a few current, trending hits.

Do you recall The Rockets, South Africa's enduring musical force that spanned from 1968 into the 2020s? Following the untimely passing of the late Jerry Watt, Manuel Losper and the other band members who performed with Jerry before his passing, rebranded and emerged as The Rockettz New Generation. Embarking on an exciting new chapter, this ensemble is ushering in a fresh era under the leadership of Manuel Losper, one of South Africa's premier male vocalists.

With The Rockettz New Generation, Manuel envisions leading the band to new heights, maintaining a harmonious blend of old and new. The release of 2 new singles, a beautiful ballad, “”Believe in Love Again”, penned by Manuel, and a collaboration, “I'm in Love” with Dr Victor', has injected fresh energy into the band and an appearance on Expresso in September 2023, has elevated the band's profile.

The audience can look forward to hearing popular medleys featuring the hits of Queen, Toto, Peter Cetera, George Benson, Prince, Bryan Adams and more, as well as The Rockets' well-known medleys and old school songs such as “Surrender”, “Give Me a Break” and “Thank You Thank You”; R & B and soul hits like The Commodores' “Nightshift”, Lionel Richie's “All Night Long” and The Temptations' “My Lady Soul”, an R & B Mowtown hit; the Reggae hits of Bob Marley and UB40 like “One Love”, “Falling In Love with You” and “Kingston Town”; Rock hits like Journey's “Don't Stop Believin' ”, Bon Jovi's “Livin' on a Prayer” and “It's My Life”; South African classics like Brenda Fassie's “Weekend Special”, Mafikizolo's “NdiHamba Nawe”; Dr Victor and The Rockets' collaboration, “That's What Friends are For”; the original romantic ballad, “Believe in Love Again”, a few Afrikaans hits and Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” & Dua Lipa and Elton John's hit, “Cold Heart”, amongst others.

Aptly titled "A Harmonious Blend of Past & Present," the show delivers a clear message – as echoed in Robbie Williams' hit, "Let Me Entertain You." Prepare to be entertained!

About the Artists

Manuel Losper, renowned for his eight-year tenure with the legendary Rockets, brings a wealth of experience to The Rockettz New Generation. Having crafted the Afrikaans hit "Ek is Lief vir Jou" and recorded two albums and a live DVD with The Rockets, Manuel is no stranger to the limelight. His notable collaborations include sharing the stage with Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels at the One Vision concert at Grand West in November last year, marking a historic moment for The Rockets.

Manuel Losper's musical journey commenced at a young age, playing the piano in church before joining the gospel band Kunjalo as their lead vocalist and songwriter for six years. The band's international exploits, including performances in London, Spain, Scotland, and the USA, showcased Manuel's vocal prowess. Collaborating with Grammy-award-winner Hezekiah Hawker and American artist Jimmy Earl Perry further solidified his standing in the music industry.

After Manuel's tenure with Kunjalo, he joined The Rockets as their bassist and lead vocalist, eventually forming his own band, Soulful Sounds, in 2016. Manuel's captivating performances on national television programmes like "Noot vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette" endeared him to the South African public.

Dedicated to mastering his craft, Eddy Strings has earned a solid reputation as a seasoned guitarist, solidified by his collaborations with renowned artists on international stages. Serving as a sideman for acts such as Phil Fearon (UK), Noel Robertson (UK), Lurine Cato (UK), Vibez International Reggae Band (USA/Canada/Philippines/Jamaica), Ras Jabulani (Zimbabwe), Alistair Isobel (SA), Petronel Baard (SA), Sarah Theron (SA), Car Bars (SA), Ernst St Clair (SA), Jerome Rex aka Brille Arendsvlei (SA), Anna Davel, Deon Meiring (Glaskas), Lukmaan Adams (SA), Karen Kortjé (SA), and Don Vino Prince (SA), as well as the cast of the popular Telenovela Suidooster and, most recently having joined The Rockettz New Generation band, Eddy has left an indelible mark.

His performances at prestigious hotels, music festivals, and theatre productions both in South Africa and abroad showcase his musical prowess. Originating from Cape Town, South Africa, Eddy's musical journey began with diverse experimentation and immersion in various music styles. Influenced by his musically inclined parents and inspired by the unique yet captivating atmosphere of Cape Town, Eddy is carving out a distinctive niche for himself in the global music scene.

Meet the drummer, Carlos Griffin, whose owes his musical foundation to his father. His musical journey began at the tender age of 4 and by the age of 9, he was performing in church. Over the years he delved deeper into the world of music, eventually becoming a member of the jazz bands Back Chat and Take Note. Carlos had the privilege of sharing the stage with various artists, including Salome, Karen Kortjé, Bones Delite, Sammy Webber, Alou April, Jonathan Butler, Just Us, Fire & Ice, Sade Von S, Ronnie Joyce, and Afro & Jade, apart from performing with the late Jerry Watt in The Rockets, and with many others.

Notably he participated in the Suctu Got Talent Spring Queen event for four consecutive years. Carlos embarked on his first overseas contract in 2010, performing in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Doha. Over the past nine years, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was fortunate to share his musical passion in various international locations. Currently Carlos is a proud member of The Rockettz New Generation band from Cape Town, a role he has held for almost 2 years.

Schedule

Date and Time

Standard Concession Wed 5th Jun 1am R200.00

R180.00

Sun 30th Jun 4pm R200.00

R180.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Musiciz0324.

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

