The Drama Factory Hosts WORKSHOP - THE TEEN ACTORS FOUNDRY

This is a unique opportunity, as it is not a run-of-the-mill workshop where students play Drama games; we use professional techniques to teach teenagers how to fulfil demanding roles on set, such as breaking down at the loss of one's parents or being abducted by strangers etc. Students will apply the techniques they learn to perform a scene with a scene partner, which will be filmed on the last day, giving them a set-like experience. If they choose, they can also use the footage for their showreels.

Further Info: The Actor's Foundry is an acting school in Vancouver, Canada, founded by renowned acting coach, Matthew Harrison. After having studied Drama extensively, Danielle and Rowan travelled to Vancouver in 2017 and trained at the Actor's Foundry under Matthew Harrison. They both immediately adopted his technique in their own acting and teaching. They had finally found an acting technique that demystified the acting process and equipped them with practical tools to deliver authentic performances, take after take. They now use this technique, along with their knowledge of the industry, to inspire the next generation with their passion for the craft of acting at the Teen Actors Foundry.

Rowan studied abroad at the New York Film Academy and at the Actors' Centre in San Francisco before studying a BA in Drama, Film and Screenwriting at the University of Cape Town. While at UCT, Rowan enrolled in night classes at ACT Cape Town. He went on to complete his postgraduate degree in Drama Education at UCT before teaching high school Drama at Reddam, where he inspired young minds with his passion for acting. In 2017, he studied in Canada at the Actor's Foundry with Matthew Harrison, where he finally found an acting technique that was practical and repeatable. He currently works as an actor, using this acting technique. He has acted in several films and television series, including Locked Up Abroad, The Message, Black Sails, Dominion, Modder en Bloed, The Odyssey, American Monster, Ulysses Grant and Warrior.

Danielle obtained her Honours degree in Drama from Stellenbosch University where she received a Cum Laude for her thesis on acting. She went on to graduate Cum Laude in her Post Graduate Certificate in Education, where she specialised in teaching Drama. After her studies, she headed up the Drama Department at Parel Vallei High School, before moving on to work as a casting director at Kayos Casting, a top casting studio in Cape Town. In 2017 she travelled to Vancouver to study acting at The Actor's Foundry under Matthew Harrison, a world-renowned acting coach, who has coached the likes of Robin Williams and other well-known actors. She currently works as a casting director and an actress, having played in Homeland, Boland Moorde, Killer Instinct and American Monster, amongst others.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za.





