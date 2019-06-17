TWO TO TANGO - PREVIEW Comes to The Drama Factory

Jun. 17, 2019  

TWO TO TANGO - PREVIEW Comes to The Drama Factory

Paul Du Toit & Sue Diepeveen play Andrew Starke and Lisa Boyle who have been married for twenty-one years, and it shows. Apart from coping with the daily stresses of raising two teenage daughters, looming mid-life crises and economic stresses, they continue to be confounded in their quest for the ultimate South African accessory....a black friend. Two To Tango is a comedy drama about a superficially liberal white couple negotiating post-apartheid challenges. Should they have jumped on the gravy train after all? Is it easier to broker a BEE deal than date night?

Catch this updated version of Mike Van Graan's play before it heads off to the National Arts Festival. This marks a debut production from The Drama Factory with an all Boland team of performers and directors.

TICKET PRICE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY GLASS OF WINE.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/T319.



