THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS to be Presented at The Drama Factory in August

Internationally acclaimed Gold Ovation Award winner The King Of Broken Things is a bittersweet journey into the broken heart of a young boy who teaches us that the rehabilitation of things broken and discarded gets to include people and hearts and how all things, seen and unseen, can be mended.

The show touches on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology, and dreams, and reminds us of the magic that we so easily forget is everywhere. The King of Broken Things is a timely reminder to us all to think about the world and the repercussions of our actions, our thoughts, and the things we say. And how we mere mortals would do well to dwell more on the magic words - imagine, believe and dream.

Cara Roberts (see more info below), the performer in the show has this to say, "The feedback we get after every show leaves me on a high for weeks, it's so exciting to get the opportunity to spread our magic into the wider world".

Whether you're 8 or 80, The King of Broken Things will rehabilitate every heart.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The King of Broken Things will be performed at The Drama Factory from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 August.

Performances are at 7pm on 12, 13 and 14 August with a matinee at 3.30pm on Saturday 14 August and on Sunday 15 August at 4pm.

Limited seating is available due to distancing for Covid-19 protocols, which also includes the wearing of masks.

Tickets cost R150 / R135. Book securely online with a credit card at www.thedramafactory.co.za

The Drama Factory is situated at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. Parking is available at the venue