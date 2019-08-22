THE EPICENE BUTCHER Comes to Alexander Upstairs

The Butcher is back! After years on the road touring this global cult hit, Jemma Kahn took a wee break to delight and astound us with her subsequent stories. But now she's dusted off her magic picture box and is ready to give The Epicene Butcher a fresh turn! The Epicene Butcher and Other Stories for Consenting Adults is back at Alexander Upstairs to satiate the demands of those who missed it and those who couldn't get enough of it. Come and see the 12th Century Japanese Buddhist story-telling tradition of 'Kamishibai' used to tell 7 startling pop stories. The show is a mash-up of manga, sex, gothic horror and mainstream popular culture using hand-drawn illustrations and luscious narration. It's a unique theatrical treat!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/epicene_return. You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays 5pm to late, closed Sundays and some public holidays.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You