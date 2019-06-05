THE CENOTAPH OF DAN WE MORIRI Comes to Alexander Upstairs

The Cenotaph of Dan Wa Moriri is a sensitive, finely crafted biographic play about Daniel Rasenga Miyambo. A unique, collaborative journey about adolescence, love, loss, grief, memory, and intimacy which unfolds a through a personal narrative about a father-son relationship cut too short. Exploring an intimate father-son relationship recalled and reconstructed through memory, remembered moments from the past, fading images captured in sepia-toned photographs, conjured up conversations , snippets of music, truths and half- truths. It is an ancient human attempt to connect our present to the past by mapping our relationships with the one's we love. The Cenotaph for Dan wa Moriri finds form in grief, examines the disappearance and reconstruction of memory to honour the intimacy of individual history.

Bester, Miyambo and Harding worked to uncover poetic form and reconstruct personal history and narrative and have created a poignant, sincere rendering that critic Adrienne Sichel described as "a mobile, theatrical, tombstone honoring the life and legacy of his parent - the Ekurhuleni hair stylist who fried his own son's hair."

This show will be performed as for the first time in Cape Town as part of a double bill with Miyambo's other clitically acclaimed solo, Kafka's Ape.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Cenotaph.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You