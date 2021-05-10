South African Stars of Comedy and Magic Unite For Virtual College of Magic Fundraiser Show

Celebrated South African entertainer Stuart Taylor will once again lead a star studded line-up, including Alan Committie, Kurt Schoonraad, Rob van Vuuren , Charles Tertiens and Mawonga Gayiya, for the College of Magic's virtual fundraiser show, the Stars of Comedy and Magic, on Saturday 12 June 2021 at 8pm.

Building on the success of last year's incredibly well-supported online show, Taylor will once again present the Stars of Comedy and Magic live from the College of Magic - giving fans a virtual peek behind the curtains and doors of the organisation's beguiling Victorian Manor before introducing the stellar line-up for the night.

Joining together to dazzle audiences all over the world virtually with their sharp wit and captivating magic are:

Special appearance by Alan Committie: One of South Africa's leading award winning comic performers. He's a hit wherever he goes - from local stages to the UK and the USA.

Mawonga Gayiya: Born and raised in Khayelitsha, Mawonga is a graduate of the College of Magic. He's a 'local boy made good' and has been featured on numerous TV shows - including "SA's Got Talent".

Kurt Schoonraad: An instantly recognisable stand-up comedian with his earthy humour and comedic range. Kurt connects with audiences from every corner of South Africa, not to mention internationally and has even appeared on the front page of the New York Times!

Charles Tertiens: With a hilarious combination of magic and comedy, join celebrity entertainer Charles on a play date. Charles is not only a multi award purchasing act, but has also been voted the third sexiest magician in the world, by his very own mother.

Rob van Vuuren: A multi-talented South African comedian doubling up as a professional actor, playwright, director of theatre productions, show host, dancer, to mention a few. Rob always brings the good cheer.

The College of Magic 's spectacular star students: Following a year of honing their magical skills at home, these young illusionists are ready to mystify and delight the online crowd.

Taylor, a College of Magic alumni and board member, is thrilled to present the Stars of Comedy and Magic show once again:

"The pandemic has been rough and I can't think of a better way to lift our collective spirits than with a fun and entertaining evening of comedy and magic! The best part is that you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your home while supporting a great cause: the College of Magic's outreach Magic in the Community programme. This deserving project gives hope to children who may otherwise have had little or no opportunities for success by teaching them entertainment skills and providing them with vital life skills. Book your tickets and share the wonder of magic with us virtually this June!"

Experience the Stars of Comedy and Magic virtually this June:

Your enchanting night of entertainment is just one click away! Book your Stars of Comedy and Magic ticket, from R 100, via Quicket TODAY.

For more information about the College of Magic and its social outreach initiatives, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com , follow us on Facebook or call +27(0)21 683 5480.