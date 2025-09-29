SWEENEY TODD Comes to Die Centurion Teater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Halloween season, Scenario Productions, in partnership with Die Centurion Teater, invites the brave and the bold to step into the blood-soaked world of Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical thriller Sweeney Todd – The Musical. Running from 23 October to 1 November 2025, this world-class immersive theatrical event promises thrills, chills, and a taste of the unexpected.

With its dark wit, haunting score, and a story dripping in vengeance, Sweeney Todd is the perfect treat for Halloween lovers. And this year, audiences can go one step further:

• Dare the “Splash Zone” – For those who like their theatre up close and a little messy, splash zone seating offers an unforgettable (and blood-spattered) experience. Not for the faint of heart, but perfect for those who crave a front-row thrill.

• Try the Pies – Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop comes to life in the theatre’s on-site restaurant, serving up freshly baked “exotic pies” that are sure to delight the daring. Just… don’t ask too many questions about the filling.

• Dress the Part – Audiences are encouraged to arrive in their best Halloween costumes to add to the sinister atmosphere. Whether you come as a ghoul, ghost, or barber with a razor, dressing up will make this a night to remember. The theme? Dark Streets of Victorian London! Think GOTHIC Victorian – dead or alive!

“This isn’t just a show; it’s an event,” say directors Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe and Lian Sachse. “We want audiences to feel the grit of Fleet Street, smell the pies, and maybe even dodge a splash or two. Halloween is the perfect time to embrace the macabre, and Sweeney Todd delivers it in spades.”

Leading the grisly tale are Brett Krüger as the vengeful barber, Sweeney Todd, and Ashleigh Hilton as the devious Mrs. Lovett, supported by a powerhouse cast including Kyle Cronjé, Mbali Hlomela, Christian Martinez, Wilf Mahne, Erich Jordaan, Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, Ntshikeng Matooane, and a dynamic ensemble of rising stars.

Presented by arrangement with DALRO (Pty) Ltd, representing Music Theatre International (MTI), Sweeney Todd is the theatrical event of the season—where vengeance sings, razors gleam, and every seat comes with a thrill.