SEASON 9 At The Centre For The Less Good Idea Comes to POPArt Theatre

Performances run from 26 - 30 October 2022.

Oct. 21, 2022  

The Centre for the Less Good Idea is excited to present a new season of live performances from 26 - 30 October 2022. Featuring 19 multidisciplinary artists from all over South Africa, and a 36 member choir, who have worked these past 6 months under the guidance of co-curators Mandla Mbothwe and Athena Mazarakis, the Season promises an outstanding programme of diverse work over 5days at the Centre's home at Arts on Main in the Maboneng Precinct.


The work featured in Season 9 is inspired by the provocation: 'TRANSLATION'. By inviting visual artists, writers, musicians, dancers, linguists, theatre-makers and performance artists to respond to this central provocation, Season 9 explores the myriad ways in which we employ, engage with, or experience translation in our daily lives.

This Season's artists include: Zaza Cala, Muzi Shili, Kamogelo Molobye, Nomcebisi Moyikwa, Pule Welch, Khutjo Green, Tony Miyambo, Sibahle Mangena, Cara Stacey, Zimbini Babalwa Makwetu, Anathi 'Ithana' Conjwa, Nava Derakshani, Indalo Stofile, Qondiswa James, Elvis Sibeko, Xolisile Bongwana, Thabo Rapoo, Thulisile Binda and Bongile Lecoge-Zulu with the Duduza Serenades choir.

Dates | 26 - 30 October 2022 (detailed programme to be released shortly)

Venue | The Centre for the Less Good Idea (Various venues), 264 Fox Street, The Maboneng Precinct



