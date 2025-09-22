Review: THE MAGIC FLUTE at Joseph Stone Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Town Opera has done it again with their vibrant adaptation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. Created for young audiences, this production sparkled with life, laughter and learning, proving that opera is anything but intimidating.

The stage brimmed with imagination. The set was detailed and attractive, drawing us into Mozart’s magical world from the first moment. Yet it was the costumes that truly stole the show, all cleverly crafted from used neck ties. Yes, ties, so everything was quite literally “tied” together! This playful pun in fabric brought texture, originality and a nod to sustainability.

The narrator delivered perfect comedic timing, keeping children and adults alike engaged throughout. Puppets danced and bird characters leapt to life, blending seamlessly with the performers in a whimsical storytelling style that was as joyful as it was inventive.

Vocals were nothing short of outstanding. The principal roles and ensemble delivered with clarity, passion and power, filling the auditorium with Mozart’s timeless score. From the warmth of Papageno’s playful character to the depth of Sarastro, the cast shone in every respect. The talented line-up included Khayakazi Madlala (Pamina), Siphesile Mdena (Tamino), Luvo Rasemeni (Papageno), Graham Bourne (Sarastro) and Sisikelelwe Mngenela (Papagena).

This was more than a performance, it was an educational excursion not to be missed. With narration in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, and a storyline that aligns beautifully with the school music curriculum, learners were offered an accessible and unforgettable introduction to opera.

Cape Town Opera has successfully blended music, theatre, puppetry and education into one joyous package. The Magic Flute at the Joseph Stone Auditorium proves that opera can inspire the next generation while enchanting audiences of all ages.



The short season ran at the Joseph Stone Auditorium from 16 to 20 September 2025. Tickets cost R80 through Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1569900059. After this season, The Magic Flute will be presented at Woordfees in October 2025. @capetownopera



Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...