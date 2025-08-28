Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Masque Theatre Is a Deliciously Dark Triumph

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical productions are particularly difficult to do at community theatre level – they are more tech-heavy, they require more from the performers involved and they often thrive on spectacle. These demands can be difficult to meet, especially in the community theatre space in which resources are not limitless.

Well let me tell you something – LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Masque Theatre soars over every one of those potential hurdles and knocks it out of the park, delivering a deliciously dark, triumph of a production. From the performers to the set to the props to the effects to the message, this is up there with some of the best-ever productions staged at the Masque Theatre.

Director Jeffrey Johnson, who also plays Audrey Two, delivers a clever and refreshing take on this musical theatre cult classic with great acting, fun choreography, beautiful voices and high energy.

I’ll start with the cast (there isn’t a single weak link by the way). The protagonist, adorable, sweet Seymour is played perfectly by Gregan Aherin. Aherin provides an endearingly bashful and kind Seymour with a flawless accent, a lovely voice and fabulous stage presence. I “rooted” for him the whole time – he is fantastic.

Kay Mosiane as Audrey is a star in the making. She has a dazzling voice and her performance of “Somewhere that’s Green” left my face tear-stained for the rest of the show. She finds the heart of Audrey and delivers a three-dimensional take without shying away from the darkness, which is not easy in a musical. This is a heartbreaking but beautiful portrayal. She is a powerhouse of a performer.

I loved Ethan Wilton as the opportunistic and self-serving Mr Mushnik. Wilton has excellent comedic timing, a fabulous singing voice and electric stage presence. His rendition of “Mushnik and Son” is absolutely hilarious and I couldn’t decide if I loved him or abhorred him (the character of course)!

Then there’s Andrew Munnik, as the sadistic Dr Orin Scrivello. Knowing what a sweetheart Munnik is in real life made his performance as the abusive and terrifying Scrivello all the more impressive. The laughing gas scene is deeply unsettling and disturbing and Munnik nails it. He proves himself to be a versatile performer with a killer voice. I enjoyed the southern twang in his accent – it works well for the character.

The Urchins, Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon, played by Claire Thomson, Rufaro Mvududu, Rachel Suttle and are fabulous and provide some of the biggest highlights to the show. Their three-part vocal harmonies are exquisite, their sass is superb and they act as a cross between a chorus, narrators and mere observers . They really pull the show together and I loved every second of their stage time. I also adored their other characterisations – which I won’t go into for fear of spoiling things.

Then there’s Johnson as Audrey Two – menacing, terrifying and excellent. And what a vocal range! This is the most interesting and ominous interpretation of Audrey Two that I have seen. I loved Johnson’s interpretation and how he runs with the character and uproots it (literally). Johnson is a strong performer and director and neither role was sacrificed for the other, which is no easy feat.

I could go on about this show for ages. I can’t mention everyone but rest assured that all members of the company are equally talented and impressive and commit for the entirety of time they appear on stage.

Johnson has done an amazing job with this production as has assistant director, Tanya Smith, and musical director John McGuiness. Props to the production team for the excellent casting choices as well. In respect of musical direction, each voice is fabulous and McGuiness’ complex vocal arrangements are impressive and sound gorgeous.

Johnson and Daniel Enticott must be applauded on their fantastic and clever set design. The flower shop is lush and transforms into an explosion of colour that is feast for the eyes. The use of shadows, silhouettes and smoke for certain feeding scenes is perfectly atmospheric and adds to the horror (in the best way).

Congrats too to Savannah Steyn on excellent prop making, Caitlin McGuiness for superb puppet making and Martin P Robinson for fantastic puppet design. Nicky Enticott’s costumes are also fabulous.

The entire production team has done an excellent job; it is so wonderful to see a production of this calibre at the Masque. It is a reminder that Amateur Theatre does not mean “amateur theatre”. I only hope that this show gets the full houses and standing ovations that it deserves – I’m hoping for an extension so that I can see it again.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has always been hilarious, bizarre and freaky. This production, however, has a little something extra – whatever they’re feeding the plants, it’s doing the trick.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS runs from 14 August to 6 September at the Masque Theatre. Tickets cost R180.00 and are available via Quicket.

