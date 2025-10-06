Feature: MAGICANA JUNIOR MAGIC CHAMPIONSHIPS at Homecoming Centre Is Magic in the Making

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday 4 October 2025, Magicana, in association with the College of Magic, hosted the Magicana Junior Magic Championships.

The Championships were spread into three events: the Close-up Magic Championships, the Stage Magic Championships and the Street Magic Contest, with results as follows:

Street Magic Contest

•⁠ ⁠Street Magician of the Year - Someleze Wonga

•⁠ ⁠Second Place - Jamie McKinney

•⁠ ⁠Third Place Tie -

Esihle Manuel and Lenja Köbler

Close-up Magic Championships:

•⁠ ⁠Close-up Magic Champion - Sinalo Mtwana

•⁠ ⁠Close-up Magic Runner-up - Justine Williamson

•⁠ ⁠Allan Slaight Award for Most Promising Up-and-Coming Close-up Magician - Lithemba Mti

Stage Magic Championships:

•⁠ ⁠Stage Magic Champion - Sinalo Mtwana

•⁠ ⁠Stage Magic Runner-up - Vuyolwethu Kwatsha

•⁠ ⁠Supreme Trophy for Most Promising Up-and-Coming Stage Magician - Sisonke Mkwela

For the second year in a row, Sinalo Mtwana walked away with first place in both the Close-up Magic Championships and the Stage Magic Championships. Having watched the Close-Up Magic Championships, I can say that Mtwana is a truly captivating performer, with seamless slight of hand skills as well as an electric stage presence. He is a worthy winner.

The Championships provide up and coming magicians with an excellent opportunity to dazzle onstage, grow their confidence and to interact with a live audience, in a supportive environment. I was able to attend the Close-Up Magic Championships which had a wonderful atmosphere that was both positive and high energy, with an audience that was eager to cheer the young magicians on.

I was deeply impressed by the stage personas of the performers and of their ability to multitask: to focus on their magic acts while interacting with the audience. This requires intense skill as well as the ability to make it all appear effortless.

I am equally impressed by both organisations, which advocate magic as a tool of empowerment. Founded in 1980, the College of Magic in Cape Town is dedicated to teaching the art of magic and the allied arts. It is a non-profit organisation which survives entirely on donations. The College has trained thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to become professional magicians, artists, teachers, entrepreneurs, and leaders in their communities.

Likewise, Magicana is a Canadian not-for-profit arts organisation dedicated to the study, exploration and advancement of magic as a performing art and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.

The Magicana Junior Magic Championships are certainly worth watching – keep an eye out next year for the 2026 Championships, and congratulations to all 2025 performers.

Photo credit: Anya Ramparsad