Recoil - A Drama Workshop On Gun Culture Comes to The Drama Factory

This is a 2day workshop on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th October. Some drama training/performance experience required.

Recoil is an on-going exploration of the presence of guns in our daily lives. Workshops result in first-person monologues drawn from documentary or autobiographical accounts (depending on participant experience and comfort level). Writing-based sessions examine student attitudes towards guns: from the first time they encountered one, to gun representation in film and media, to the presence (or absence) of guns in their lives today. Through their participation, students will contribute to an emerging international portrait of contemporary attitudes surrounding gun ownership, gun culture, and gun use.

The first day begins with readings (provided in handouts), group discussion, movement exercises based on Anne Bogart's Viewpoints, and guided freewriting. Then participants share the writing and choreography they've begun to generate and receive feedback, including suggested edits to their monologues, and performance coaching. On the second day will be further rehearsal and performance of the student works, which can be recorded (pending student permission). All students would then have access to duplicate and share the recording of their original work.

Cynthia Croot is Associate Professor and Head of Performance at the University of Pittsburgh. She earned her MFA in Directing from Columbia University, and was an NEA Directing Fellow. She is Resident Director of the award-winning NYC theatre company Conni's Avant Garde Restaurant. An artist committed to exploring social justice and intercultural exchange, Croot has collaborated on projects based in the UK, South Africa, Argentina, Syria, Palestine, and Israel. She has directed at dozens of venues across the US, including productions at the Smithsonian American History Museum, the Kennedy Center, and the Guggenheim Museum.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/recoil.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You