ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces South Africa Tour Dates and Casting Info



Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

This critically-acclaimed stunning new production is coming to the Teatro, Montecasino, in January 2020 - can you feel the ANTICI... PATION?! Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp".



The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank 'n 'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation meaning, of course, getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.



The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975, it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.



Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!



BIGGER and BETTER than ever seen before on South African stages - this is Richard 'O Brien's original legendary Rock 'n Roll Musical - It's just a jump to the left... and then a step to the right!

TOUR DATES:

ARTSCAPE OPERAHOUSE

6 December 2019 - 12 January 2020

TEATRO, MONTECASINO

17 January 2020 - 1 March 2020

Booking link: https://online.computicket.com/web/event/the_rocky_horror_show/1302840831/0/94780043



STARRING



Craig Urbani as Dr Frank'n'Furter

And Kate Normington as the Narrator

With Anthony Downing, Marlee van der Merwe,

Stefania du Toit, Zac Hendrikz, Jarryd Nurden, Jessica Sole,

Usisipho Nteyi, Robin Timm and Sean Louw.







Performances: Tue - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 2pm & 6pm



Tickets: R150, R200, R300, R400, R500 (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun 2pm)



R100, R150, R250, R350, R450 (Tue & Sun 6pm)



All bookings at Theatre Box Office & COMPUTICKET or (021) 438-3301 & (011) 511-1818



DON'T DREAM IT - BE IT!





