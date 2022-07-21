Oudtshoorn Artist To Exhibit Works In Gauteng, 27 July

The contempary Oudsthoorn Artist, Annemarie van Rensburg, (also known as Annie's Art) will be exhibiting her work in Springs on 27 July 2022.

Van Rensburg recently exhibited at the Oppiland Festival and decided to do another exhibition in Gauteng. She inter alia also exhibited at the Atterbury Theatre with the Koos Kombuis and Liewe Heksie productions.

Annemarie is a well-known artist and face at every year's Klein Karoo National Arts Exhibition. During lockdown, the KKNK was cancelled, and Annemarie decided to do smaller water colours of her famous donkeys in various character forms. Annemarie says it is wonderful to exhibit in Gauteng.

"My work found homes from New York to Camps Bay. I am therefor honoured to exhibit in Gauteng as well. I am inspired by the Karoo and especially the wonderful houses and buildings in Oudtshoorn. I also started to paint the donkey with the focus on the spiritual side of the donkey. In the Bible, the humble donkey played a very important part in various people's lives."

Annemarie sees herself as a Karoo girl with paint in her veins. She was born in George in 1972 and then moved to Oudtshoorn. She matriculated from the Oudtshoorn High School during 1990 and studied paint effects after school. She said that having worked in The Paint Pot in Oudtshoorn, she accumulated a broad knowledge of paint techniques and colour which she extensively uses in her paintings.

During 2008 she did paint effects at a friend's house. "A painting against the wall (done by my friend herself) caught my eye. She gave me a DVD to follow on "How to start painting". After watching the DVD and painting my ﬁrst creation, it inspired me to start experimenting with acrylic paint. Great support from family and friends encouraged me to never stop painting." she said.

To receive an invitation to the Springs exhibition, please contact Monica Booysen on 0118153000 or email to admin@lefra.com Interested persons can also reply on the following link: https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/6f197aeuQp1P7E0arS34AfYF