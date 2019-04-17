Offbeat Broadway Comes to Theatre On The Bay

Apr. 17, 2019  

The power team behind the ever-popular 'Offbeat Broadway' series is back to wow and delight audiences with yet another rendering of their theatrical franchise.

Offbeat Broadway 5 is an insane and irreverent romp through the world's most loved and loathed musicals with the original cast of Anton Luitingh, Lindy Abromowitz and Paul du Toit all bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to murder a string of hit musicals.

Once again directed by SA funnyman Alan Committie, that most infamous of genres, musical theatre gets overhauled with their wicked harmonies and irreverent sense of humour.

A marriage of slick, high-energy entertainment and ball-grabbing commentary, if you're not yet acquainted with Offbeat Broadway's madness, come and see just why their last four seasons have garnered them a string of award nominations, packed houses and rave reviews.

Don't miss this fall-down-laughing, cheeky tour of some of the world's greatest show tunes.


40+ musicals in 90mins!

Booking link: https://online.computicket.com/web/event/offbeat_broadway_5/1285346072/0/93637681



