MY LOVER SWEARS: SONNETS AND SONG Comes to Stellenbosch

The performance is on Friday, 30 May 2025.

By: May. 08, 2025
MY LOVER SWEARS: SONNETS AND SONG Comes to Stellenbosch Image
Experience a powerful meeting of classical literature and contemporary African artistry on Friday, 30 May, at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate near Stellenbosch. My Lover Swears: Sonnets and Song is an intimate, one-night-only performance that reinterprets Shakespeare’s timeless sonnets through African song, storytelling, and spoken word.

This evocative performance features two leading South African voices: Tholwana Dyosopu, acclaimed singer-songwriter and SAMA nominee, and Siphokazi Jonas, award-winning poet, playwright, and performer. Together, they bring new life and language to Shakespeare’s enduring works.

Dyosopu rose to fame as a teenager after winning SA’s Got Talent in 2014. Her debut EP 2.0.1.5 received critical acclaim and a South African Music Award nomination for Best Pop Album. Jonas is known for her groundbreaking stage production #WeAreDyingHere, which was later adapted into a SAFTA-winning short film; her recent collection of poetry, Weeping Becomes a River, was the Book Lounge Book of the Year 2024.

Following the performance, guests will enjoy a Cape heritage-inspired three-course dinner, paired with award-winning wines from Vergenoegd Löw, crafted by rising star winemaker Vusi Dalicuba. Wines will be available for purchase at special event pricing.



