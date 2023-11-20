Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE Leads Best Musical!

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth - KEY CHANGE - Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre 46%
 The Outlore - THE CURSE OF CAMP HELLFIRE - The Outlore Base 23%
 Kim Mortimer - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 22%
 Emma Kotze - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 9%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marc Williams and Dwight Morrings - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 34%
 Jo Galloway & Genna Rowley - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 22%
 Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 13%
 Talia Kodesh - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 10%
 Duane Alexander - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 10%
 Stephanie McCulloch - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%
 Liam Tamejen Gillespie - XCODE - The Outlore Base 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Liesel DaSilva and Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 37%
 Ghia Hough - COSI - Theatre on the Bay 14%
 Sarah Roberts - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 12%
 Kimberley Buckle - THE CURSE OF CAMP HELLFIRE - The Outlore Base 11%
 Michaeline Wessels - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Festival 11%
 Nicky Enticott - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 5%
 Frankie van Straaten - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 4%
 Nicky Enticott - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 4%
 Jennifer Carbutt - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 3%

Best Dance Production
VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 61%
 SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 39%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 33%
 Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 17%
 Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 15%
 Daniel Geddes - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 11%
 Duane Alexander & Anton Luitingh - BEING STEVE - Theatre On The Bay 10%
 Allison Kietzmann - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 8%
 Faeron Wheeler - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base 30%
 Chris Weare - COSI - Theatre on the Bay 19%
 Geoffrey Hyland - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 19%
 Barbara Basel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 17%
 Louis Viljoen - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 8%
 Louis Viljoen - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 6%

Best Ensemble
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 32%
 OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 20%
 WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 18%
 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 12%
 MISCAST - The Outlore Base 6%
 VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 5%
 XCODE - The Outlore Base 3%
 COSI - Theatre on the Bay 2%
 BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jody Enslin - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 40%
 Faheem Bardien - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 14%
 Denis Hutchinson - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 13%
 Oliver Hauser - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 12%
 Migiel Bester - EMBER - The Outlore Base 7%
 Gary Fargher - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 5%
 Gary Fargher - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 4%
 Kieran McGregor - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 3%
 Kieran McGregor - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nathan Johannisen - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 46%
 Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 27%
 Bruce Dennill - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 18%
 Tersia Harley - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 10%

Best Musical
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 33%
 WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 28%
 OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 24%
 ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 10%
 VINCENT - Theatre on the Square 4%

Best New Play Or Musical
XCODE - The Outlore Base 33%
 ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 30%
 BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 23%
 THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 7%
 THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 6%

Best Performer In A Musical
Jayda Vries as Miss Ttunchbull - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 17%
 Peyton Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 11%
 William Young - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 10%
 Stuart Brown - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Artscape 10%
 Nicolette Fernandes - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 8%
 Talia Kodesh - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 8%
 Asanda Khathi - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 8%
 Megan De Waal - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 7%
 Asanda Mngadi - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 6%
 Zoe Gray - OKLAHOMA! - The Artcape 4%
 Londiwe Dlhomo - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 4%
 Rufaro Mvududu - MVUDUDU - Masque Theatre 2%
 Leah Mari - BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 2%
 Claire Thompson - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 2%
 Justin Durant - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 2%
 Matthew Esbach - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play
NkosinathiMazwai - MAY I HAVE THIS DANCE - National Arts Festival 21%
 Chi Mhende - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 15%
 Matt Newman - XCODE - The Outlore Base 13%
 Taryn Basel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 13%
 Daniel Geddes - CRUISE - Homecoming Centre 13%
 Roberto Kyle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 7%
 Emma Kotze - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 7%
 Mark Elderkin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 7%
 Nicholas Pauling - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 3%
 Daniel Newton - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 1%

Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 31%
 XCODE - The Outlore Base 20%
 COSI - Theatre on the Bay 17%
 TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 17%
 CRUISE - Homecoming Centre 10%
 THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 3%
 THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc Williams, Jono Neethling, Andrew Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 38%
 Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base 13%
 Sarah Roberts - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 13%
 Niall Griffin - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 7%
 Richard Higgs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 7%
 Chris Weare - COSI - Theatre on the Bay 6%
 Richard Higgs - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%
 Kieran McGregor - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 4%
 Niall Griffin - BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 2%
 Kimberley Buckle - THE MUSES - The Outlore Base 2%
 Kieran McGregor - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nathan Johannisen, Hayden Kramer - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 53%
 Christo Davis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 19%
 Henry Underhay - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 17%
 Wim Kenis and Mark Mwaba - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 8%
 Gary Fargher - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hannah Van Lennep - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 15%
 Danelle Cronje - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 14%
 Shaelyn Hartley, Mrs Wormwood - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 14%
 Nathan Ro - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 11%
 Kyra Strauss, Mr Wormwood - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 10%
 Angela Balkovic - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 8%
 Michael Human - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 8%
 Uzulakhe Funani, Nigel - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 8%
 Kim Mortimer - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%
 Karla Britz - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 2%
 Tanya Smith - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 2%
 Shaun Klaasen - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 1%
 Matthew Esbach - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Harmonie Mbunga - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 26%
 Hannah Molyneux - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 23%
 Kathryn Griffiths - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 15%
 Wayne Ronne - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 15%
 Codey Ashton - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 10%
 Yuri Bahari-Leak - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 7%
 Tami Schrire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 4%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 45%
 RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 10%
 ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 10%
 SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 10%
 STORYBOOK THEATRE - Peoples Theatre 8%
 TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 6%
 HOW TO HOLD THE WORLD - Multiple 4%
 CAN’T STAND STILL - National Arts Festival 3%
 MR. HARE MEETS MR. MANDELA - Homecoming Centre 2%
 WANDA - THE MUSICAL - Homecoming Centre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre
Guild Theatre, East London 28%
Theatre on the Bay 17%
Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre 16%
The Outlore Base 14%
Baxter Theatre Masambe 8%
Maynardville Theatre 5%
Kalk Bay Theatre 5%
Theatre Arts 2%
The Drama Factory 2%
Star Theatre 1%
Toeneel Huis 1%

Interview: Anton Luitingh talks about LAMTA and SPRING AWAKENING Photo
Interview: Anton Luitingh talks about LAMTA and SPRING AWAKENING

LAMTA is celebrating five years of work with their final student production of the year - SPRING AWAKENING. Co-founder of the school and musical director for the show, Anton Luitingh, spoke to us about this.

Review: THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a Charming Whodunnit at The Masque Photo
Review: THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a Charming Whodunnit at The Masque

The Masque and Cape Town Theatre Company joined forces to bring their adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd to the stage, aptly titled THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD. The production is adapted by Stephan Fourie and Faeron Wheeler, and Stephan helmed its direction. Staging this play must’ve been a delicious challenge, with its play-within-a-play structure, levels of meta-awareness, and stagecraft surprises. 

Theatre Arts Shines Spotlight On The Impact Of Load Shedding With Its Upcoming Theatre In Photo
Theatre Arts Shines Spotlight On The Impact Of Load Shedding With Its Upcoming Theatre In The Dark 2024 Season

Theatre Arts, one of Cape Town's foremost theatres, is taking to the boards to shine the spotlight on the impact of load shedding on the nation with Theatre in the Dark, a brilliant new season of eleven moving productions, from 15 to 25 February 2024.

The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase Photo
The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase

The iconic Capetonian musical production, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns this December for yet another jam-packed season - celebrating the talent of Cape minstrels and Malay choirs at the Baxter Theatre.

