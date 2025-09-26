JET Concert to Launch African Energy Week 2025 in Cape Town

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Just Energy Transition (JET) Concert will open African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies with an evening of music, culture, and celebration on Monday, September 29, at the Grand Africa Café & Beach in Cape Town’s Granger Bay.

Designed as the official pre-conference icebreaker, the JET Concert will spotlight the intersection of heritage, sustainability, and Africa’s energy future. Artists Fazil, Crowd Kontroller, DJ Dollar, Young Stunna, Uncle Waffles, and Fireboy will headline the event, performing against the backdrop of one of Cape Town’s most iconic waterfront venues.

The immersive celebration will feature live performances, creative installations, and the symbolic “Compass,” a participatory artwork uniting Africa’s north, south, east, and west. Guests will be invited to leave a painted fingerprint on the Compass, marking their place in a shared vision for the continent’s sustainable future.

As day turns to night, the JET Concert will evolve into a full-scale festival, complete with DJs, cocktails, and a vibrant dance floor. Beyond entertainment, the evening aims to raise awareness of Africa’s just energy transition, highlighting the role of culture and community in shaping a sustainable tomorrow.

For more information about African Energy Week 2025, visit www.AECWeek.com.