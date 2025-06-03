Interview: Mbali Gudazi Chats About Winning Her Spot in the JIVE FUNNY FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mbali Gudazi, a bold and brilliant new voice from KZN, is making her professional debut in Cape Town this June.

This year’s JiVE CAPE TOWN FUNNY FESTIVAL shines a well-deserved spotlight on the next generation of comedians discovered through the JiVE Funny Championships – a nationwide talent search that culminated in a hilarious final at Canal Walk earlier this week. Eight finalists, selected from over 100 hopefuls, battled it out on stage for a chance to perform alongside comedy heavyweights for the duration of the Funny Festival.

We spoke to Mbali Gudazi about her journey to the 26th JiVE CAPE TOWN FUNNY FESTIVAL.

BWW: Congratulations on earning your spot at the 26th JiVE CAPE TOWN FUNNY FESTIVAL! How does it feel?

Mbali: I am very delighted and honored that I get to be part of the 26th JiVE CAPE TOWN FUNNY FESTIVAL.

BWW: Tell us about the process of being part of the talent search and then making it to the final of the JiVE Funny Championships at Canal Walk.

Mbali: First there’s the auditions, then I made it to the Heats and from the Heats I made it to the Final. The Final had the best of every comic that entered, and everyone did great and by God’s grace I won. I was so overwhelmed with joy. In all these steps, I had to take a flight to Cape Town as I am based in Johannesburg. Also we were only doing 3 minute sets in all stages.

BWW: What do you think it is about your particular style of comedy or voice within the comedy scene that made you stand out?

Mbali: I think what’s unique about my comedy is that I can talk about something people see everyday but never see the humor. But when I unpack it everyone is like "yah, that is funny". For example, the joke I won with I was talking about Chiskop (a particular hair style of shaving off all your hair and going bald). Also I do clean comedy.

BWW: It’s quite something to get up on stage alongside some of the biggest names in South African comedy. How are you feeling about that? Ready to shake up the comedy world?

Mbali: I am so honored and nervous at the same time. Performing daily for a whole month in a great production and great lineup in a huge theatre with thousands of audience members will definitely shape me to be a great artist. I am ready for every door that this opportunity will open for me.

BWW: Do you have any advice for up-and-coming comedians based on your journey so far?

Mbali: Be funny! Focus on your journey don’t compare yourself with other comics. You are your own competition, meaning you are competing with yourself to do better than how you did the last time.

Stage time! Go to club gigs and ask for an open spot. Be on stage regularly. Be seen in the comedy scene. Constantly work your material. Find inspiration in other comics with more experience.

BWW: Now finally, what’s one thing you are most looking forward to about your run at the 26th JiVE CAPE TOWN FUNNY FESTIVAL?

Mbali: Performing daily for a whole month!

BWW: Wishing you all the best for June and for your soaring career!

The 26th JiVE CAPE TOWN FUNNY FESTIVAL runs 2-29 June at the Baxter. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Photo credit: Supplied

