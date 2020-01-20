IMPROGUISE - THE STYLE HIGH CLUB Comes to The Drama Factory

On Friday 7 February, lovers of fast, competitive, hilarious and totally out the box improv will get a chance to witness SuperScene - where improv directors will present scenes from their made up on the spot movies and the audience will vote out their least favourite after every round, until there is the final director and movie standing. They will get to perform the SuperScene. Come with your suggestions for styles, titles and even characters to include in the craziness.

On Sat 8 th February -Love Improvised Actually this is ImproGuise's nod to Valentine's Day, with the ins and outs and ups and downs of love in every improvised scene. How many different forms can love take?

What is your love story? With your suggestions and ideas, ImproGuise will take you on a hilarious, heartfelt and completely improvised journey of love, through scenes, characters, song and maybe even dance! Who knows? Your ideas about love will never be the same after watching Love Improvised Actually.

ImproGuise has been delighting audiences with their special brand of creative, funny and fantastic improv for 27 years and they have gotten better and better. Masters of TheatreSports, as well as creators of many other formats, both long form and short, the ImproGuise team always guarantee that you will leave their shows smiling and amazed.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Improguise2020.





