Garth Field Returns to South Africa With a Tribute to The King of Pop

The King of Pop is returning—through the electrifying talent of Garth Field in The Michael Jackson HIStory Show. This internationally-acclaimed tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson is set to tour Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban, marking the 2024 grand finale of an already successful run in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Fans can now witness Garth Field’s spellbinding portrayal of Michael Jackson in a performance that goes beyond imitation. Garth, a seasoned performer, was chosen by renowned tribute producer Johnny Van Grinsven, to take centre stage to pay homage to Michael Jackson in The Michael Jackson HIStory Show, a role that has undoubtedly cemented his reputation as one of the world’s premier tribute artists.

Backed by a live band, choreographed dancers, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, this is more than just a tribute show—it’s an immersive experience. Fans will be transported into Michael Jackson’s world with authentic costumes, stunning visual effects, and jaw-dropping performances of his biggest hits, including classics like Billie Jean”, “Thriller”, and “Beat It”.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa, especially with Garth Field leading the charge,” says Johnny Van Grinsven, producer of Showtime Australia. “Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael’s performances, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage.”

Tour Dates:

Cape Town: 30 November at GrandWest - https://itickets.co.za/events/480338

Johannesburg: 6-22 December at Gold Reef City - https://itickets.co.za/events/480336

Durban: 27-29 December at playTsogo Globe at Suncoast - https://itickets.co.za/events/480337

