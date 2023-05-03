Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIREFLY Comes To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte This Month

Performances run 19 May – 11 June.

May. 03, 2023  

FIREFLY Comes To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte This Month

FIREFLY comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 19 May to 11 June, 2023.

In the remote village of Bucket's End, nestled high in the mountains upstream from the disappearing river, Ferine and Ferase manifest their love by delighting in their masterful telling of the story of two ill-fated lovers whose forbidden love is ignited by full moons and fireflies. The exceptional clowning duo of theatre legends Andrew Buckland and Sylvaine Strike take you on an unforgettable journey into wonder with Firefly.

A passionate tale of moon-crossed love, betrayal, revenge, and desire. FIREFLY is an unforgettable journey into the underbelly of wonder, in all it's awful splendour.

FIREFLY

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

19 May - 11 June

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

Starring Sylvaine Strike and Andrew Buckland. With Tony Bentel on piano. Directed by Toni Morkel.

Tickets R150 - R270 at WEBTICKETS Click Here




