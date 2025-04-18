Disney's THE LION KING JR. Opens At National Children's Theatre On 26 April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NCT will stage The Lion King JR, Disney's Junior production of the internationally celebrated musical, with a cast of 50 young learners. This will be the second time the Junior production is performed in South Africa.

Journey with us through the African savanna – from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again – and meet Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters who will perform classic songs including “I Just Can't Wait to Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata.” Experience the magic and value of friendship, family and responsibility as we find our place in the Circle of Life.

When: April 2025

Where: National Children's Theatre, 3 Junction Avenue, Parktown 2193

Ages: The whole family, and especially 7 and up

Book: Coming soon

Schools: Please call Moleboheng at NCT at 011 484 1584 or email moleboheng@NCTheatreSA.org.

Comments