Dantanio Goodman Brings The Spirit Of Michael Jackson To Cape Town This July

South African singer and entertainer, Dantanio Goodman, is heading to Cape Town, ready to prove why he is known as one of the world's best Michael Jackson tribute acts.

Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson tells of the MJ underneath the glove, the hats and the lavish costumes. It tells of Michael the man through his classic pop hits and ground-breaking dance moves.

The mesmerising takes will take to the Homecoming Centre stage in District Six from July 12 to 15 bringing the story of legend Michael Jackson to life with the help of the Jo Jackson Dance Co and Daphne Jubber Studio of Dance.

Written by Daniel Anderson, Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson tells Michael's story through the expressive medium of dance. Joining Amyoli Mnqojana and Kirt Ruiters in the leading role of MJ is international Michael Jackson impersonator and entertainment extraordinaire Dantanio Goodman.

Having gained popularity when working with Showtime Australia on The Michael Jackson History Show, Dantanio has travelled the world, performing everywhere from London and the USA to Bahrain and Kenya, as one of the best MJ tribute acts.

His talents also earned him the honour of meeting and performing for Michael Jackson's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, in Berlin in August 2018.

Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson follows the life of the international pop sensation from his rise to superstardom as a 5-year-old child performer to his death in 2009, just as he was to embark on what would have been one of the greatest comebacks in music history.

"The show focuses on who Michael was as a human. Beyond the super trouper lights and behind the flashy costumes, there was a man who had a heart for his craft like no other."

According to Jo-anne Jackson, the show is, "not just a tribute show".

"It is a story with the dancers playing actual characters who are dancing MJ's life in front of the audience's eyes"

"I believe that this is a production that Cape Town audiences would truly appreciate.

"In 2018 Cape Town was at the top of the list for the world's best destination for festivals and entertainment, so bringing Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson to Cape Town and allowing the cast to perform for the vibrant audience was a must," she adds.

Dantanio echoes her sentiments by saying, "I enjoy the diversity and spontaneous energy Cape Town audiences have. They always make you feel welcome and know how to have a good time. The energy with Cape Town audiences is very lively. I'm excited to be entertaining them again."

Directed by Jo Jackson and Daniel Anderson with narration by Hannah Moerdyk, Kay Mosiane and Daniel Anderson, the show promises a night out at the theatre like never before

The music is brought to life by an all-star live band, under the musical direction of Jacques Du Plessis.

Dantanio looks forward to paying tribute to his musical inspiration on stage.

"MJ inspired me on many levels of my life, both musical and personal. I learned how to connect with an audience when performing and also how to stay authentic to myself as a performer," he said.

Born to a Gospel-singing family in Kimberly, Dantanio began singing and dancing at the age of nine, developing a vocal repertoire spanning pop, R&B, swing, jazz and reggae.

He went on to create a diverse career in the entertainment industry including theatrical work, songwriting for contemporary pop stars and the release of two solo albums.

From an early age, Dantanio felt an affinity with Michael Jackson and his appreciation of Jackson's dancing evolved into obsessive practice as he taught himself to emulate every detail of the pop star's trademark dance style.

Tickets are R300 each and are available via Click Here for ticketing and further information.