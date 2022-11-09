Cape Town Music Festival Returns To Deliver Hope and Unity This December

After a successful launch last year, the Unity On The Square music festival is back and ready to rock the Mother City this festive season.

The local music festival aims to promote a sense of unity, hope, and love this holiday season, when it takes center stage with a star-studded line up at Green Market Square in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday 17 December 2022.

Musicians who are set to dazzle audiences on the day include Emo Adams, Mafikizolo, Salome, Youngsta CPT, Loukmaan Adams, Robin Pieters as well as Jarrad Ricketts. Additional artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Last year we were restricted in terms of capacity due to Covid-19 compliance regulations, 2022 will definitely be bigger and better as we will be focusing on a variety of acts which will cater to the entertainment needs of everyone. This year we will also dedicate a segment of the festival and acknowledge our Golden Oldies who have paved the way for many successful artists today, artists in this segment will include Terry Fortune, Leslie Kleinsmith and Omar Adams (Loukmaans dad)," says event organizer Shaakirah Adams.

"We will also include our emerging talent and provide the youth with a platform to showcase their talent. We have also included DJS such as NV Funk, as part of the acts so people can groove themselves into the beginning of the festive season." says Adams, adding that this year's festival will be more diverse.

Unity On The Square is powered by the City of Cape Town as well as The Western Cape Government.

"The City of Cape Town is thrilled to be partnering with local artists once again for Unity on the Square. The first edition in 2021 might have been restricted by COVID-19 but it laid the perfect foundation for the event's growth going forward and we believe it has the potential to be a catalyst for the local entertainment industry. This is an exciting event which provides a platform for local artists and traders to continue making a living post the pandemic. As the City, we are delighted to get behind an initiative that seeks to empower local artists while also providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs," says Alderman Jean-Pierre Smith

Unity On The Square is the brainchild of renowned musician and entertainer, Loukmaan Adams and his business partner and wife, Shaakirah Adams, and acts as the flagship event for, Loukmaan Adams Productions Ltd, which was formed earlier during the pandemic - as an answer to minimal events and gigs being made available to musicians.

This year, Loukmaan Adams Productions Ltd has partnered with Kimberly-based company, Q & F Entertainment, to provide the most anticipated festive season concert in The Mother City.

The event will also host a number of markets and vendors throughout the day including, Halaal food trucks, local traders, a coffee bar, mobile data giveaways as well as event and artist merchandise for sale.

"We have survived a pandemic, artists require the support as well as our vendors who will have the ability to trade on concert day, the concert is aimed at job creation and with the audience support it will positively impact livelihood of communities involved as well as artists on the bill. This grand concert is definitely not to be missed," says Adams.