CELLIST WITH RABIES Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Only one person is known to have survived full-blown rabies, by undergoing a radical form of treatment called The Milwaukee Protocol. In this romantic tragedy loosely based in the sciences, Virologist Joan Remy is extremely skeptical of the Milwaukee Protocol. She is also in love with rabies.

Jemma Kahn's utterly unique visual style has been a hit nationally, internationally and most particularly at Alexander Bar. Kahn returns gleefully to Alexander Upstairs in collaboration with South African theatre's preeminent auteur, director Jaco Bouwer.

Virus:

What does it feel like?

Joanie:

Sex or skin?

Virus:

Both. Skin.

Joanie:

It's warm, obviously. Warm and smooth... like... an apricot that has been micro-waved for ten seconds.

Virus:

I have no idea what you are talking about. An apricot?

Cellist With Rabies is a new work commissioned in 2019 by the National Arts Festival in collaboration with Toyota US Woordfees. Come and see it intimate and unplugged at your favourite performance venue in Cape Town.

The play marries the visual styles of the Futurist Jaco Bouwer and Luddite Jemma Kahn. Separately Kahn and Bouwer have proven time and again to be most original theatre makers. Neither are afraid to experiment or offend. Both artists are recipients of the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist Award. Bouwer has won numerous Fleur du Cap Awards for his work. Kahn...has never won a Fleur du Cap. Ag shame. These two voices come together for the first time to tell a love story between a scientist and a virus.

Tickets are R140 to R160 and are available at shows.alexanderbar.co.za.





