April Line-up Announced at The Drama Factory

This month brings cabaret, music, drama as well as a brand new play from the award-winning team behind The Unlikely Secret Agent, which premiered at The Drama Factory last year and was nominated for eight Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.

"Kick off your April with some fabulous cabaret with MAD ABOUT THE BOYS which forms part of our first ever CabaretFest," says Sue Diepeveen, Owner of The Drama Factory.

"We are excited to be hosting a gripping new Afrikaans drama, DIE GOEIE PA, created by Fleur du Cap Theatre Award-winning director Paul du Toit (The Unlikely Secret Agent) and Erika Marais, who received a nomination for Best Actress for her performance as Eleanor Kasrils. Then we've got some fantastic music with the return of the always popular Clint Cunningham of Clint & Co, before we wrap up the month with Nick Payne's beautiful play, Constellations, a spellbinding exploration of love, science, quantum theory and hope."

The full April programme line-up is:

MAD ABOUT THE BOYS

6 - 10 April

Cabaret

MAD ABOUT THE BOYS is an ode to the lives of 20th century entertainment giants Ivor Novello, Noël Coward and Cole Porter. Think of a certain suave, urban style that reigned in theatre and the movies during the '20s and '30s. Think of cigarettes, smoking jackets and cocktails. Think of cynical epigrams, and sexy, witty, world-weary songs. Think of Cole Porter, Noël Coward and Ivor Novello - they virtually invented this style.

Starring Daniel Anderson, accompanied by Germainne Gamiet, this witty cabaret entails a series of vignettes round each of the Boys and, of course, the songs that made them immortal.

"It is the perfect mix of musical performance and storytelling, and Anderson glides seamlessly between the two modes of entertainment." Madeleine Chaput - Daily Dispatch

DIE GOEIE PA

11 and 12 April

Drama | PG 16 - Mature Content GBV

n Gelukkige familie. 'n Goeie Pa. 'n Donker geheim.

Die vervaardigers van THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT wat 8 Fleur Du Cap nominasies ontvang het, bied aan die Suid-Afrikaanse première van DIE GOEIE PA.

Vertaling en regie deur Paul Du Toit (Wenner - Beste Regiseur 2022). DIE GOEIE PA is gebaseer op die toneel stuk van die geprysde Britse dramaturg Gail Louw, THE GOOD DAD, en volg op twee hoogs suksesvolle speel vlakke in London.

Met Erika Marais wat pas 'n nominasie ontvang het vir beste aktrise vir haar vertolking van Eleanor Kasrils.

Moenie hierdie treffende drama misloop nie.

'n Roerende verhaal van oorlewing, verlossing en oorwinning.

DIE GOEIE PA - daar skuil iets in elke huis.

FROM CREEDENCE TO CROCKER with CLINT CUNNINGHAM of Clint & Co.

22 and 23 April

Music

Clint Cunningham, who has carved out an illustrious career, a well-known brand and legendary name for himself in the music and entertainment industry as a vibrant, remarkable entertainer and consummate performer; singer / songwriter / guitarist; engaging M.C.; mesmerising storyteller and celebrated, renowned frontman of the phenomenal rock band, Clint & Co, returns to The Drama Factory for two nights only. Join him on a musical rollercoaster ride, performing hits from Creedence to Cocker in his popular one-man show.

Having garnered a wealth of experience in the world of showbiz Clint Cunningham, quintessentially, a born performer never fails to illuminate and ignite the stage with his powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality.

FROM CREDENCE TO CROCKER is full of crowd favourites, hilarious stories and 1 or 2 unique originals.

CONSTELLATIONS

28,29 and 30 April

Drama

Marianne, a physicist, and Roland, a beekeeper, meet at a party. They hit it off, and go for a drink. Or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. Perhaps Marianne is engaged to someone else, perhaps Roland is. Maybe she breaks his heart, maybe he breaks hers. Perhaps they come together and their love story can finally take root and grow, or perhaps it will be tragically cut short. Nick Payne's beautiful play, CONSTELLATIONS explores how even the smallest change in our lives can dramatically alter the course we take. It is a spellbinding exploration of love, science, quantum theory, and infinite possibility for heartbreak or for hope.

Constellations opened at the Royal Court's Jerwood Theatre Upstairs before transferring to the West End, where it won the Evening Standard Award for Best Play and received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Play.

Written by Nick Payne, CONSTELLATIONS features Lisa Tredoux and Jock Kleynhan, Directed by Jeff Brooker

"The play may fixate on physics, but the chemistry between the two leads is potent enough to move an audience to tears." a??Alexis Soloski, The Guardian

Book for all shows securely online with a credit card at www.thedramafactory.co.za

For enquiries contact 073 215 2290