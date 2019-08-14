ANGIE IN CONCERT Comes to The Drama Factory

Angie is a rare breed of entertainer, often described as a "volcano waiting to erupt"!! You will understand why when you see her perform, as she lights up the stage with the energy, passion, talent and stage personality one can expect from a true professional.

Originally from Liverpool in the UK, where she had huge success as a singer, Angie is no stranger to the Somerset West music and entertainment scene.

She has performed in numerous shows at The Playhouse Theatre such as Showstoppers 2018 A Night at the Movies, her first acting role as Annie in Calender Girls or you might have caught her most recent performance as the talented and versatile Fairy Godmother in Cinderella The Panto.

Her most recent claim to fame was being the first female compere' at the Helderberg Nature Reserve Sunset Concerts of which she is very proud.

Angie has the knack of keeping her audience enthralled and entertained with a collection of great classic hits as well as a few modern songs thrown into the mix which will definitely have your toes tapping and you singing along!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Ang19.





