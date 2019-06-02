ADHD Comes to The Drama Factory

Join Aaron Mcilroy as he embarks on a wild and whacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders. This one-man comedy riot takes on the 'problems' of ADHD and other 'gifts'. Get a bird's eye view into the chaotic and beautiful mind of Mcilroy who has lived with this gift for half a century. This comedic steamroller (without GPS) is scripted by Mcilroy and Patrick Kenny, who also directs the show.

Aaron Mcilroy is a creative tour de force. his ability to key into the relevant themes in our society and expose the" funny," is a gift that is unique and precious. Mcilroy's long list of hit shows include abbamaniacs ,the loser, comedy masterclass but to name a few. Aaron is also a familiar face on the big screen having recently played the role of Spuds crazy dad in all three of the movies in the franchise. this multi award winning ,multi talented performer brings his vast array of skills to the production of ADHD Which has been leaving audiences rolling in the isles for the last 18 months and is guarantied to leave you in the same state! this is one performance not to be missed.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/mac192.





