A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE Will Be Performed at The Drama Factory on 30 May

James Marais and Monique Cassells' new oldies tribute show, "A Trip Down Memory Lane", features songs you know and love by the artists from the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s, such as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, Cher, the Platters and Creedence Clearwater Revival, as well as the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Roy Orbison, ABBA, Queen and Neil Diamond. The show is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James and Monique are renowned for their oldies tribute shows, which have brought them sold-out attendances at countless venues, where they have performed together since 2009. Their productions previously successfully performed at The Drama Factory include the ever-popular "Oldies But Goldies", "From Memphis To Las Vegas: An Elvis Presley Tribute", "The 70s Vs '80s Tribute" and "Old School Country Legends Tribute". James is the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in the country, and has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette", as well as Kyknet's "Jou Show", presented by Emo Adams. Monique is a very accomplished vocalist, having performed many different genres of music over the years, including rock 'n roll, rock, pop, country, blues, ballads and even light classical. She made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018. "A Trip Down Memory Lane" provides the kind of fun, colourful and entertaining show that audiences have come to expect from James and Monique.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musmay21.