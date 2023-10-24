A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in November

Directly from its success at Toyota US WOORDFEES last weekend in Stellenbosch, playing to standing ovations, and to sold out audiences, Maynardville Open Air Festival is for the first time in its 67th year history touring the production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg.

For a limited run, this year’s hilarious, smash hit production of Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, will transport audiences into the captivating world of Athenian forests, where romance, mischief, and the whimsical realm of fairies collide in a tapestry of comedy and romance. Prepare to be captivated as this iconic play weaves a tale of love-struck couples, eccentric actors, and mischievous fairies, blurring the line between reality and fantasy.

This magical journey of love and self-discovery is rife with mistaken identities, playful gender swaps, magical spells, and mischievous pranks, all brilliantly portrayed by a cast many will recognize – including Chi Mhende and Mark Elderkin, and will be debuting paralympic athlete Caleb Swanepoel in the role of Puck.

The comedy explores the complexities of human relationships, the power of dreams, and the unpredictability of love, making it as relevant today as it was in Shakespeare's time. Directed by the talented Geoffrey Hyland, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM promises to be one of the biggest hits to be seen in Johannesburg theatres this season.

Meet the Cast:

Oberon/Hippolyta - Chi Mhende

Puck - Caleb Swanepoel

Theseus/Titania - Roberto Kyle

Bottom - Mark Elderkin

Demetrius - Jock Kleynhans

Lysander - Aidan Scott

Helena - Lisa Tredoux

Hermia - Kylie Fisher

Egeus/Snug/Faerie - Sizwesandile Mnisi

Mechanical/Faerie - Tankiso Mamabolo/Mamello Makheta

Flute/Faerie - Tailyn Ramsamy

Snout/Faerie - Zach Esau

Starveling/Faerie - Roland du Preez

Don't miss your chance to step into this enchanting world of romance, mischief, and magic! Book your tickets now and be part of a theatrical adventure that will leave you spellbound.