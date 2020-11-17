A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Studio Theatre At Montecasino

The production will be on the boards at the Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre at Montecasino from 3 December – 3 January

Ebenezer Scrooge's "Bah, Humbug!" has never been more apt! After months of not being able to venture into the world, A CHRISTMAS CAROL offers families an opportunity to experience the magical world of Charles Dickens in a Covid-safe environment this Holiday Season.

Introducing several ghosts and characters from his past, present and future, the play takes us on an emotional journey from the old Scrooge`s tight-fisted, miserly ways, to the new Scrooge, spreading goodwill and cheer through his generous spirit. Perfect for the entire family, this outing is bound to become a family tradition!

The production will be on the boards at the Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre at Montecasino from 3 December - 3 January, playing to 50% capacity audiences.

This classic holiday favourite will come to life as you have never seen it before, wearing a brand new jacket featuring animation and music. This production is a sumptuous banquet for the eyes, ears and imagination; a sensory delight for any tired soul.

