15th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Returns to the Homecoming Centre in May 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 15th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA) will return to the District Six Homecoming Centre from 6 to 31 May 2025, bigger and better than ever before! 48 drama groups from in and around Cape Town will be presenting innovative renditions of Shakespeare's timeless plays and as always, audiences are in for a theatrical treat.

Festival fans can expect captivating performances by passionate young thespians whose creativity knows no bounds. This is pocket-Shakespeare at its most entertaining as participants present abridged 30-to-45-minute versions of the Bard's iconic works, making all the plays even more accessible and engaging for both young audiences and seasoned theatregoers.

Each year, the festival stage transforms into a vibrant platform for self-expression, as talented casts explore their craft through the spoken word, acting, dance, music, song, and physical theatre.

Since inception in 2009, the SSFSA has grown into Africa's largest youth drama event dedicated solely to Shakespeare. To date, it has worked with 15,027 learners from 807 schools, and supported 1006 teachers in their roles as drama and performance arts directors. For the first time ever, the SSFSA will welcome Learners from School 1306 Moscow, a UNESCO associated, International Baccalaureate school based in the south west of the city. The school is bringing a cast of 9 Russian students directed by English actor Jonathan Salway and with original music by Andrey Borisov.

The festival provides a unique, non-competitive space for young thespians to develop their theatrical potential in a fun and educational way, while also promoting literacy, classic literature, and live theatre. In preparation for the festival, SSFSA offers training programs for teachers, young learner directors, and school casts to enhance their performances.

More than just a celebration of Shakespeare, the festival is a platform for sharing the stories, experiences, and voices of enthusiastic learners, drama societies, educators and community youth groups from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and with differing abilities. SSFSA embraces inclusivity and accessibility, welcoming blind, deaf and physically challenged participants as well. The SSFSA has also made twelve translated scripts available to learners and drama students, fostering a cultural renaissance that blends African history and traditions with Shakespearean themes.

The 15th Shakespeare Schools Festival SA runs at the District Six Homecoming Centre from 6 to 31 May 2025. Tickets are available through Webtickets from R95 to R150 with block booking and Learner discounts available.

Comments