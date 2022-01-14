Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Sioux Falls Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Merriman - FOOTLOOSE - SECT

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum

Best Direction Of A Musical

Brent Grosvenor - LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions Inc.

Best Direction Of A Play

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum

Best Direction Of A Stream

Oliver Mayes - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Nathan Bentz - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aria Grosvenor - LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions Inc.

Best Musical

ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota

Best Performer In A Musical

Aaron Munce - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Sharp - Charlie Cox RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Mighty Corson Art Players

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Chloe Sand - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kylie Groves - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre

Best Play

TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brent Grosvener - LOST IN VEGAS - Orpheum

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tristan Chasing Hawk - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elizabeth Schumacher - EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Kylie Groves - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Camille Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - USD Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Lights Up Productions Inc