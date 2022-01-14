Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Sioux Falls Awards
ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Merriman - FOOTLOOSE - SECT
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brent Grosvenor - LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions Inc.
Best Direction Of A Play
Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum
Best Direction Of A Stream
Oliver Mayes - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Nathan Bentz - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aria Grosvenor - LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions Inc.
Best Musical
ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota
Best Performer In A Musical
Aaron Munce - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum
Best Performer In A Play
Erin Sharp - Charlie Cox RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Mighty Corson Art Players
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Chloe Sand - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Kylie Groves - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre
Best Play
TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brent Grosvener - LOST IN VEGAS - Orpheum
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Malia Lukomski - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tristan Chasing Hawk - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elizabeth Schumacher - EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Kylie Groves - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Camille Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - USD Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Lights Up Productions Inc