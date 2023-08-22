Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium Opening Labor Day Weekend

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium boasts a suite of upgrades that promise an unparalleled immersive experience.
The Washington Pavilion has announced that the new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium will reopen to the public Labor Day weekend! The project was made possible through a transformational gift from the Dick and Kathy Sweetman family.
“We are thrilled to introduce one of the most advanced planetarium systems in the United States. The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium is awe-inspiring and will redefine celestial exploration for our region,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion. “With cutting-edge technology at our fingertips, we eagerly anticipate welcoming children, students and adults alike to embark on this journey of space discovery.”
The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium boasts a suite of upgrades that promise an unparalleled immersive experience:
Scheduled to open to the public on Friday, September 1, at 5 p.m., the revamped Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium promises a diverse array of captivating programming and events.
Key Grand Opening Events and Opportunities for the Community:
With programming sponsored by Aerostar, visitors can look forward to special events such as stargazing date nights, live space launches, thought-provoking discussions and much more. More details to come!
Add a Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium showing to your museum experience for just $5, or $4 for members. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Planetarium.
