Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium Opening Labor Day Weekend

The Washington Pavilion has announced that the new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium will reopen to the public Labor Day weekend! The project was made possible through a transformational gift from the Dick and Kathy Sweetman family.

“We are thrilled to introduce one of the most advanced planetarium systems in the United States. The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium is awe-inspiring and will redefine celestial exploration for our region,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion. “With cutting-edge technology at our fingertips, we eagerly anticipate welcoming children, students and adults alike to embark on this journey of space discovery.”

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium boasts a suite of upgrades that promise an unparalleled immersive experience:

  • State-of-the-Art, High-Resolution Projectors: Prepare to be mesmerized by astonishing visuals and effects that come to life with remarkable clarity using significantly upgraded digital technology.
  • Seamless Dome Screen: New seamless screens ensure uninterrupted and impeccable viewing, guaranteeing a grand connection with the cosmos.
  • Advanced Surround Sound and Sophisticated Lighting: The convergence of sound and light envelops visitors in a multisensory adventure, delivering an immersive encounter with the universe.

Scheduled to open to the public on Friday, September 1, at 5 p.m., the revamped Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium promises a diverse array of captivating programming and events.

Key Grand Opening Events and Opportunities for the Community:

  • Thursday, August 31, 4:30 p.m.: Official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
  • Friday, September 1, 5 p.m.: Be our guest for a Free First Friday event, offering exclusive sneak peeks into future programming from 5–8 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.: Experience the official launch event with free admission to the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium, Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center, thanks to programming sponsor Aerostar.
  • Sunday, September 3, 12–5 p.m.: Regularly scheduled programming will begin with showings every hour. Programming will include planetarium shows “Experience the Aurora,” “Robot Explorers” and “Unseen Universe” as well as new large-format film “Wings Over Water.”

With programming sponsored by Aerostar, visitors can look forward to special events such as stargazing date nights, live space launches, thought-provoking discussions and much more. More details to come!

Add a Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium showing to your museum experience for just $5, or $4 for members. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Planetarium.

 



