Lallycooler Music Festival Unveils First Artists For 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lallycooler Music Festival, presented by MarketBeat, has revealed the first wave of artists set to appear at the 2026 festival, announcing the full Friday lineup for the two-day summer event. The festival will take place July 10–11 at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Friday night will be headlined by Darius Rucker, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist known for a career that spans both pop and country music. Rucker first rose to prominence as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish before launching a chart-topping solo career that includes four No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 country singles. His Diamond-certified recording “Wagon Wheel” remains one of the best-selling country songs of all time.

Also appearing on Friday are Texas-based singer-songwriter Braxton Keith, whose sound draws on high-energy honky-tonk and classic 1980s country influences, and Graham Barham, known for Southern-rooted songwriting and soulful country storytelling. Rounding out the evening is South Dakota favorite Weston Frank, who performs more than 100 shows annually across the Midwest and is recognized for a mix of original material and classic covers.

Produced by the Washington Pavilion Management Inc. team, Lallycooler Music Festival extends the organization’s year-round commitment to arts, culture, and community beyond its downtown Sioux Falls campus. The festival features live music alongside food, drinks, and a large-scale outdoor festival environment.

Weekend passes for Lallycooler Music Festival are on sale now at Lallycooler.com. Festival organizers have indicated that the full Saturday lineup will be announced in the coming days.