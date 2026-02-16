 tracker
FOOL HOUSE Brings 90's Nostalgia to The District in Sioux Falls

90's enthusiasts can relive the era with FOOL HOUSE's vibrant concert

Feb. 16, 2026
FOOL HOUSE Brings 90's Nostalgia to The District in Sioux Falls Image

Oh my gosh, they're back again; the nostalgia takeover returns to South Dakota! Fool House- The Ultimate 90s Party: The Millennium Tour is live in concert Friday, February 27,  7:30 p.m., at The District in Sioux Falls, S.D. Covering every iconic jam found on a burned mix CD – from NSYNC to Nirvana, Britney Spears to Blink-182, Missy Elliott to Nelly—Fool House brings  dancing, full band musicianship and multimedia live, on stage. This is not just a concert- it's a full blown time warp party. 

General admission tickets start at $27.21. VIP upgrades available. 

The Millennium Tour includes VIP red carpet photo op (Y2K fashion strongly encouraged), pre-show pop culture trivia to test your retro knowledge, pre-show party with curated playlist and video to get you hyped. The night ends with a massive balloon drop.   




