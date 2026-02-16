FOOL HOUSE Brings 90's Nostalgia to The District in Sioux Falls

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oh my gosh, they're back again; the nostalgia takeover returns to South Dakota! Fool House- The Ultimate 90s Party: The Millennium Tour is live in concert Friday, February 27, 7:30 p.m., at The District in Sioux Falls, S.D. Covering every iconic jam found on a burned mix CD – from NSYNC to Nirvana, Britney Spears to Blink-182, Missy Elliott to Nelly—Fool House brings dancing, full band musicianship and multimedia live, on stage. This is not just a concert- it's a full blown time warp party.

General admission tickets start at $27.21. VIP upgrades available.

The Millennium Tour includes VIP red carpet photo op (Y2K fashion strongly encouraged), pre-show pop culture trivia to test your retro knowledge, pre-show party with curated playlist and video to get you hyped. The night ends with a massive balloon drop.