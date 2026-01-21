MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical Launches “Bohemian Values” Initiative In Sioux Falls

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When Moulin Rouge! The Musical arrives in Sioux Falls this February, it will bring more than Broadway spectacle to the stage. Through the Bohemian Values – Opening Night Seats initiative, the production is partnering with the Washington Pavilion and Solace to honor community members who embody the show’s core values of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love.

As part of the initiative, the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will donate four premium seats to opening night to individuals who may not otherwise have access to a Broadway experience. The cost of the tickets is covered by the production, with the equivalent proceeds donated to Share the Movement, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing equity, wellness and opportunity through movement and community-centered programs.

Solace, Sioux Falls’ first integrated healing agency uniting crisis care, clinical therapy and healing arts, will work closely with the Washington Pavilion to identify recipients through a thoughtful, nomination-based process. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to dignity, inclusion and community care.

“Art has a unique way of creating connection and care,” says Sydney Bartunek, Chief Development and Communications Officer at Solace. “The values at the heart of Moulin Rouge! The Musical — truth, beauty, freedom and love — closely reflect the work we do every day. We’re grateful to partner on an initiative that opens the door to joy, dignity and belonging.”

“At the Washington Pavilion, we believe Broadway should feel welcoming and accessible,” says Regina Ruhberg, Executive Producer of Programming and Booking. “This initiative allows us to extend the spirit of Moulin Rouge! The Musical beyond the stage and into our community by partnering with an organization that leads with care and compassion.”

The Bohemian Values initiative is intentionally values-led and respectful in approach, focusing on access and community partnership rather than public giveaways. Selected recipients will attend opening night on February 11, 2026.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs February 11–15, 2026, at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now.