Washington Pavilion to Host National Geographic Photography Exhibition Opening February 16 WOMEN: A Century of Change

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion will soon unveil a significant traveling photography exhibition by National Geographic, “WOMEN: A Century of Change.” The exhibition was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote, and celebrates the trailblazing women who have redefined womanhood.

“The stories featured in this exhibition are powerful and will inspire a new generation of women to pursue their dreams,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator for the Visual Arts Center. “Seeing the journeys of women who have broken barriers and achieved success will appeal to art enthusiasts, educators, families and beyond. This exhibition is a must-see for every member of our community.”

“WOMEN: A Century of Change” officially opens to the public on February 16, 2024. More than one hundred photographs by renowned National Geographic photographers, including Jodi Cobb, Lynsey Addario, Ami Vitale, Erika Larsen and Steve McCurry, will be showcased. The images depict the lives of women from more than 30 countries and are divided into six themes: joy, beauty, love, wisdom, strength and hope. The exhibition also includes portraits of women of power and impact.

The power of women can be seen and heard from any corner of the world, including South Dakota! In conjunction with this exhibition, the Washington Pavilion will host a three-part speaker series that will highlight local women of change. Events in the series include:

Uniting Generations of South Dakota Women on Tuesday, February 27, 2024: An exclusive moderated panel discussion of local women across many generations will share insightful narratives about their life experiences, providing the audience with a wide range of perspectives and wisdom. Inspiring South Dakota Change Makers on Wednesday, April 10, 2024: Local artists will inspire a younger generation of women to be boundary-breaking history-makers in their own community. The Future Is Female on Thursday, June 20, 2024: An academic speaker will discuss what a female future looks like, the need for it and how society as a whole will benefit because of it.

Tickets to speaker series events are on sale now. Purchase your event tickets online at WashingtonPavilion.org or at the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. For more information about the upcoming exhibit, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/NatGeo.