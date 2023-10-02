Washington Pavilion Hosts No School STEAM Days Beginning This Month

Learn more about the upcoming opportunities here!

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Washington Pavilion Hosts No School STEAM Days Beginning This Month

Spend Sioux Falls School District in-service days playing and learning at the Washington Pavilion. No School STEAM Days offer an enriching day camp environment, and your first opportunity to participate is Tuesday, October 10. The day’s activities will focus on STEAM—science, technology, engineering, art and math. STEAM Day is a great way to keep learning and having fun on a day off from school!

At $35 a student, this is a great, affordable learning opportunity. The hours are from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and activities include using the Engineering Design process, investigating coding and robotics, experiencing hands-on science and art activities, exploring the Kirby Science Discovery Center, touring the Visual Arts Center, and watching a Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium film.

The Washington Pavilion will offer four No School STEAM Days this school year:

  • October 10, 2023
  • January 12, 2024
  • February 5, 2024
  • March 15, 2024

“The Washington Pavilion is excited to continue to provide students with more chances to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math. Our No School STEAM Days are the perfect opportunity to introduce kids to new things and keep them busy with learning on their day off from school,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Sign your child up today for the No School STEAM Day on October 10. Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/STEAM or stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. If this opportunity is a financial burden, inquire about scholarships the Washington Pavilion provides.

 



