Washington Pavilion Brings WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to Sioux Falls 5/12

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is playing at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on May 12, 2019.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and songs, all based on audience suggestions, from the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/whose-live-anyway





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You