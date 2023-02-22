Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Pavilion And Orpheum Theater Are Closed Thursday, February 23

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023, due to inclement weather.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023, due to inclement weather. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo's Café. Watch our social media accounts for updates regarding reopening on Friday.

Remember, you can always buy tickets and plan your next visit online at WashingtonPavilion.org.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.



The Premiere Playhouse, a non-profit theatre organization based in Sioux Falls has opened their inaugural production of The Premiere Premieres at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion. The performance was a culmination of a year long, three phase new play development program and included plays by local playwrights: Broadly Speaking... And Other B.S. (Act 1) by Nancy Tapken, Beth Olsen, Julie Haddock-Sauer, Jill Johnson, and Sue Martens as well as The Theater at Night (Act 2) by Mo Hurley.
Brookings High School Theatre Program is BRILLIANT in the production of QUEENS.
Prof is bringing his Workhorse Tour to The District on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 with Juice Lord, Bayo, and Willie Wonka.
What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at Washington Pavilion?

February 17, 2023

February 16, 2023

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced details of the 2023-24 season, also the 20th anniversary of music director Delta David Gier. The new season will feature masterworks of Beethoven, Haydn, and Schubert, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, and Copland's Appalachian Spring. 
February 10, 2023

Do you have kiddos eager to learn or a young performer seeking to gain new acting skills? Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion are hands-on learning experiences that incorporate all the fantastic opportunities we have to offer. WP has a sensational summer planned for every age group!
February 8, 2023

Prof is bringing his Workhorse Tour to The District on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 with Juice Lord, Bayo, and Willie Wonka.
January 27, 2023

Tickets on Sale Now for DAPA's Spring Performance Series. See which shows will be presented, and how to purchase tickets!
