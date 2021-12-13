Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; University of South Dakota's ZANNA DON'T! Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Merriman - FOOTLOOSE - SECT 46%

Ainsley Shelsta - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 22%

Magen Richeals - BLOOD BROTHERS - The PremierePlayhouse 20%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kendra Dexter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Premiere Playhouse 36%

Brittney Lewis - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 23%

Kendra Dexter - BLOOD BROTHERS - ThePremierePlayhouse 19%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Alex Weiland - FOOTLOOSE - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 25%

Robin Byrne - BLOOD BROTHERS - The PremierePlayhouse 22%

Oliver Mayes - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Oliver Mayes - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 29%

Amy Morrison - IT'SA WONDERFUL LIFE A LIVE RADIO PLAY - The Premiere Playhouse 27%

John Boe - EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 21%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Oliver Mayes - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 40%

Oliver Mayes - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 35%

Casey Paradies - ANGELS AND DEMONS - University of South Dakota 25%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Nathan Bentz - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 63%

Paul Ebsen - TWELFTH NIGH, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 37%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Rye - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 31%

Malia Lukomski - FOOTLOOSE - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 30%

Ayden Whitney - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 20%

Best Musical

ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 70%

LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions 15%

THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 23%

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Casey Kustak - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Premiere Playhouse 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Sharp - Charlie Cox RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Mighty Corson Art Players 25%

Kylie Groves - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 18%

Eleanor Carle - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Joshua Young - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 30%

Chloe Sand - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 28%

Patrick Simonsen - ZANNA DON'T! - University of South Dakota 24%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kylie Groves - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 42%

Eleanor Carle - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 35%

Camille Cook - ANGELS AND DEMONS: THE MEDIEVAL MYSTERY PLAYS - University of South Dakota - Arena Theatre 12%

Best Play

TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 51%

EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 31%

LOST IN VEGAS - Orpheum 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 55%

TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 34%

LOST IN VEGAS - Lights Up Productions Inc. 6%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Clark - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 44%

Victor Shonk - FUN HOME - USD Theatre 30%

Jill Clark - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 20%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 78%

Tami Grosvenor - LOST IN VEGAS - Orpheum 13%

Tami Grosvenor - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Orpheum 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tristan Chasing Hawk - BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Amy Gage - FOOTLOOSE - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 12%

Kylie Groves - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elizabeth Schumacher - EXIT LAUGHING - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 30%

Eleanor Carle - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 22%

Chaya Gordon-Bland - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 14%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Chloe Sand - ZANNA, DON'T! - USD Theatre 23%

Kylie Groves - ZANNA, DON'T! - University of South Dakota - Wayne S. Knutson Theatre 23%

Camille Cook - ZANNA, DON'T! - USD Theatre 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Camille Cook - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - USD Theatre 58%

Caleb Olson - TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 42%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 49%

BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse/Sioux Empire Community Theatre 26%

ELF: THE MUSICAL - The Crystal Theatre 22%