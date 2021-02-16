Traveling Literacy Exhibit Makes Debut At Washington Pavilion

Families who live in and visit Sioux Falls will enjoy an interactive journey into their favorite books when Storyland: A Trip through Childhood Favorites opens at the Washington Pavilion on Saturday, February 20, 2021 and is expected to remain through May 30, 2021.

Storyland transforms three beloved and award-winning picture books - "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter, "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats and "Where's Spot?" by Eric Hill - into true-to-life play and bilingual (English and Spanish) learning environments.

"The young children in our community will love to play and learn in this hands-on adventure of three well-known children's books," said Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums. "This exhibit will spark a child's joy of reading by allowing them to actually play in Peter Rabbit's garden or use their imagination to find Spot the dog."

Children explore literacy skills and concepts through imaginative, interactive experiences and dramatic play.

· Families can explore the world of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," one of the best-selling children's books of all time. Young learners build vocabulary and narrative skills as they search for Peter's lost belongings, harvest vegetables and play in Peter's burrow

· "The Snowy Day" welcomes visitors to Peter's wintry world, where a young boy explores his neighborhood after a fresh snowfall. In addition to dramatic play activities, children have opportunities to build print and sound awareness.

· The exhibit features an area based on "Where's Spot?," a well-known board book about the search for Spot the dog. Babies and young toddlers will explore sounds and images through busy wall interactives, highlighting how literacy development begins at birth.

Storyland is a traveling exhibit created by Minnesota Children's Museum and funded by the State of Minnesota, Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Washington Pavilion members can visit the temporary exhibition for free. Daily admission rates apply for non-members. For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org/storyland.