Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Olivia Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bunny Christie - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Dance Production

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mike Thompson - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Ensemble

WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abigail Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Noah Stremmel - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Anders Brovold - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Kaden Hopkins - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rowan Sullivan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jeanna Brandsrud - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaden Hopkins - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Brookings Community Theatre

