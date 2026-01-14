Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bunny Christie - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Dance Production
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Thompson - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Ensemble
WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Noah Stremmel - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Anders Brovold - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota
Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rowan Sullivan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeanna Brandsrud - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Brookings Community Theatre
