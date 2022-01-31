Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring Performance Series

Tickets are on sale now for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts spring performance series! The series features three productions put on by local youth, and the shows serve as great introduction to the theatre for young audiences while also delighting seasoned theatre-lovers with the wealth of talent displayed by the young performers.

JOURNEY OF THE NOBLE GNARBLE will delight audiences February 11-12, 2022, in the Belbas Theater at the Washington Pavilion. It is the story of a little gnarble with a big dream, who tries to make it past doubting blyfish, sneaky subbalubbles and hungry plinks on his way to the surface of the sea. Along the way he befriends the glinny glims, who teach him the importance of positivity and determination.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is March 25-27, 2022, at the Orpheum Theater Center. You'll discover Matilda, an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. This show also will include adult actors, adding to the fun!

THE WIZARD OF OZ - YOUNG PERFORMERS' EDITION will take place April 28-May 1, 2022, at the Orpheum Theater Center. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man as they journey to find what each of them thinks they lack. This classic musical will have you remembering why there is "No Place Like Home."

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.