The Washington Pavilion Announces A Full Lineup of Holiday Fun!

A full roster of fun and festive events is planned for children and adults throughout the holiday season at the Washington Pavilion. The events schedule includes Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie and so much more.

"This truly is the most wonderful time of the year, and the Washington Pavilion is the place for fun as you celebrate the holidays with your loved ones," says Darrin Smith, President and CEO. "Our museums will be open, our theaters full of holiday cheer and our lobbies filled with excitement into the new year."

Visit Santa

FREE EVENT!

Come see Santa, tell him your wish list and bring your camera for photos.

Saturday, December 3, noon-4 p.m.

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additionally, children can write a letter to Santa and mail it in one of our mailboxes located in the Raven Children's Studio and Wells Fargo CineDome lobby on the second floor.

Christmas Crafting Classes for the Kiddos

Kiddos can use their creativity and holiday spirit while making Christmas gifts and holiday décor. Enroll your children in these holiday classes scheduled for December 10 and 17.

"The Polar Express" at the Wells Fargo CineDome

This Christmas classic is playing every weekend and select weekdays through December. Tickets are on sale now! Go to our website for specific showtimes.

Outdoor Christmas Tree

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December.

Tidings and Tinsel Christmas Tree Display

The Washington Pavilion hosts a stunning display of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations on the second floor lobby. The display is open to the public during regular facility hours through January 9.

Holiday Entertainment and Events

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center venues have a busy live entertainment schedule including more than 20 holiday concerts, musicals and other events. Check out our full event listing on our website.

Give the Gift of a Washington Pavilion Experience

Looking for that special gift of an experience your loved ones will remember for years to come? Now is a great time to become a member since we're offering deep discounts on museums memberships through the end of the year. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Membership to learn more.

For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.