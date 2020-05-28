The Washington Pavilion Announces 2nd Phase of Reopening in June

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc, (WPMI) announced its second phase reopening plans for the Washington Pavilion facility beginning on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Areas opening to the public include the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center museums, Wells Fargo CineDome, 2nd Floor Concessions and summer camp education programs. The Box Office and Leonardo's Café continue to remain open. Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will hold youth theatre programs virtually in June.

Facility Areas Open June 1, 2020

Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center Museums

Open

Wells Fargo CineDome Theater

Open

2nd Floor South Concessions

Open

Summer Camp Education Programs

Open

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Youth Camps

Open Virtually

Box Office

Open

Leonardo's Cafe

Open



Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center Museums

The organization has implemented Timed Ticketing for the museums to allow members and daily admission guests to register in advance for a visit. Museums will operate on normal hours. There will be two daily sessions for ticket reservations:

· Morning Session: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

· Afternoon Session: 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Advanced museum reservations are encouraged but not required. This is the best way to ensure patrons are able to reserve tickets for the time desired.

"We are very excited to welcome back our guests and want to assure the public and our employees that we are committed to their health and safety," said Darrin Smith, WPMI President and CEO. Our teams have been hard at work on so many great programs, as well as enhanced and new exhibits - we can't wait to share these with kids and families in our community."

Summer Education Programs

Summer camps at the Pavilion will be offering smaller groups, consistent instructors for each camp, new practices to allow for physical distancing and additional cleaning protocol.

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is offering youth theatre camps virtually. Instructors have created a fun opportunity of interactive and inspiring remote learning experiences. Students will learn about performing, auditions, set design, costuming, choreography and more.

Assuring Your Health and Safety

The health and safety of team members, guests, visitors and vendors is the top priority during reopening. WPMI is committed to reopening in the safest way possible for employees, visitors and customers.

The following are the key aspects of the COVID-19 safety protocols implemented by WPMI to help prevent the spread of the virus:

· Employee Safety Protections. Employees, contractors and vendors will follow CDC guidelines for monitoring their health. Employees will wear protective face masks and frequently wash or otherwise sanitize their hands throughout their shift. They also will physically distance from fellow co-workers, customers, vendors and visitors whenever possible.

· Enhanced Sanitizing and Disinfecting. The facility has increased the frequency of its already robust cleaning practices, following stringent safety and cleaning guidelines throughout the entire building daily, including cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.

· Encourage Physical Distancing. Several steps will be taken to encourage social and physical distancing in our properties:

-Occupancy Limitations and Monitoring

-Proactive Encouragement of Social Distancing Guidelines

-Furniture Redeployment to Support Social Distancing

-Coordinated Traffic Flow

-Deployment of Traffic Flow Signage and Social Distancing Markers

Washington Pavilion leadership asks guests to partner with them in adhering to all communications, signage and physical distancing protocols to assist in an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.

